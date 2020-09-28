Share:

LAHORE - The number of coronavirus cases has reached 98,686 after the registration of 187 new cases with one death in Punjab during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the death toll due to coronavirus reached 2,230 in Punjab while the recovery is 95,314.

The P&SHD confirmed that 86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 5 in Gujranwala, 22 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 6 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 5 in Gujrat, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 3 in Multan, 2 in Khanewal, 14 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang, 7 in Sargodha, 1 in Khoshab, 3 in Bhakkar, 8 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rajanpur, 2 in Sahiwal, 2 in Okara and 3 in Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department conducted 1,208,372 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

Another two dengue cases reported Another two confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported

in Punjab, one from Rawalpindi and the other from Toba Tek Singh during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that 602 suspected dengue cases were reported during the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

Since January to uptil now, the total number of confirmed dengue cases has reached 62 in the province, however, 56 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently 6 patients were under treatment. No death because of dengue virus has been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government is continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 1,104 places during the last seven days.