LAHORE - The number of coronavirus cases has reached 98,686 after registration of 187 new cases with one death in Punjab during last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the death toll due to Covid-19 reached 2,230 in Punjab while the recovery is 95,314.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,208,372 tests for COVID-19 in the province.