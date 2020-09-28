Share:

Peshawar - Entrance test for Academic Session 2020 of the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar was successfully conducted on Sunday simultaneously at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and D.I. Khan centers.

The test was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Around 7,000 candidates from the province, erstwhile FATA, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan appeared for the entrance test. The result will be announced today (Monday) and will be available on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk).

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash visited the center. He was briefed about the salient features of the test and SOP’s by UET Peshawar officials. He lauded the efforts of university and ETEA for successfully holding entrance test at a mega scale in seven centers without any interruption and said it was one of the priority areas of the government to ensure merit at universities.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali said the university strictly followed the provincial government’s guidelines for Covid-19 and conducted the entrance test in open air. He said all measures including social distance were maintained while face masks and sanitizers were given to the candidates free of cost. The same practice was followed at all centers in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat and D.I.Khan. He thanked the Higher Education Department for assuring full cooperation under the supervision of Secretary Higher Education Dawood Khan. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Rashid Nawaz, Director Admissions, for the successful execution of the test.

At Peshawar Center, a total of 2319 candidates appeared in the test for admission in engineering disciplines, similarly at Abbottabad Center 1327 candidates, at Swat Centre 509 candidates, at Mardan Center 1045 candidates, at Kohat Center 711 candidates, at Malakand Center 463 candidates, while at D.I. Khan Center 652 candidates appeared in the test. Altogether, 6544 male and 482 female candidates appeared in all centers.

Dawood Khan, Secretary Higher Education, Executive Director ETEA, Sharafat Rabbani, Abdul Qadir Safi, Special Secretary HED, Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Syed Waqar Shah, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Islam, Dr. Misbah Ullah, Treasurer UET Peshawar, ETEA Officials, faculty members and administrative staff of UET were also present on the occasion.