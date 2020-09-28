Share:

ISLAMABAD - The hikers from Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Sunday celebrated World Tourism Day at Mushkpuri, near Dunga Gali, Abbottabad to raise awareness about mountain tourism among the youth.

A large number of youngsters from different sections of the society participated in the hike, said a press release issued here.

The young hikers started their hike and reached on top enjoying beautiful trek, surrounded by flora and fauna views around the trek.

The President of ACP Abu Zafar Sadiq and Secretary Karrar Haidri held brief sessions with the hiking groups, visiting top to give them awareness about the importance of mountain tourism and taking care of environment which ultimately helps rural community for their livelihood.

This year’s theme of world tourism day draws special attention to the role of tourism in contributing to rural communities.

They highlighted the importance of tourism in the modern era as a tool for the economic growth. They also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and mission to promote tourism and use it as a tool for rural development and economic empowerment. The President ACP pledged to continue efforts to promote eco tourism in the country to attract youth in the healthy activities. Secretary ACP highlighted the immense tourism potential of Pakistan, due to its geographical diversity. He described various tourism products, the country could offer to the world.