Share:

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on Monday has arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit.

According to details, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood and Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq received him at Nur Khan Airbase.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah is accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the visit, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will call on the Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Alvi and will also meet with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries.

He will deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and also have interaction with the media.

This is Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction.

The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.