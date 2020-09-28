Share:

SAWAN KHASKHELI - BADIN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and other opposition parties would go for all options, including giving resignations from assembly seats and long march, to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

These views were expressed by PPP Central Information Secretary and MNA Nafeesa Shah while talking to the media here at the residence of Pir Muhammad Siddique Qureshi, Pir of Lauri Sharif, on Sunday.

She said that over two-year rule of PTI had dented the country’s economy so much so that people were finding it hard even to make both ends meet.

Nafeesa was of the view that the federal government had given nothing to the people, but unemployment, price hike and economic uncertainty while flour, sugar and petrol scams had made the matters worse.

PPP leader said that the All Parties Conference (APC) had set off alarm bells ringing in the government ranks, and that is why federal ministers and advisers were deliberately targeting the opposition in their speeches.

She accused the PTI government of using NAB for victimization of political opponents. Nafeesa said it was wrong to assume that the opposition was asking for the NRO.

She further said PPP would contest elections in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) to demonstrate its popularity there. She claimed that the PPP government in Sindh was assisting those affected by recent downpours and was striving hard for their rehabilitation. “Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also visited the calamity-hit areas, including Badin, and is overseeing the relief work as well as the rehabilitation of affectees,” she added.

She said at a time when people of Sindh needed support, the federal government ministers and advisors were conspicuous by their absence.

PPP Information Secretary Sindh, Senator Aajiz Damrah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh Pir Noorullah Qureshi, MNA Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, MPA Tanzila Qambrani and Hina Dastgir were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Nafeesa Shah, along with Aajiz Damrah and Pir Noorullah Qureshi, condoled with the heirs of senior journalist late Hanif Zai in Golarchi and Malik Muhammad Illyas, Badin Press Club president, over the sad demise of his sister.