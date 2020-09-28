Share:

KARACHI - All pre-primary, primary, and middle schools in Sindh are being opened on Monday.

Provincial Minister for education Saeed Ghani has said all the schools will be bound to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said strict action would be taken against the schools which would not follow the SOPs. He directed all the schools and other education institutions to educate the students about the SOPs on daily basis before start the class and appealed to the parents to ensure their children to follow the SOPs. In a separate statement, provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani also stressed that full SOPs be ensured for students coming under the second and third phases of reopening of schools from Sept 28.

However, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho reportedly told some media outlets that schools should remain closed for a longer period of time.

Like the rest of the country Sindh had reopened educational institutions phase-wise, starting from classes nine till 12 as well as universities, on Sept 15. While lower secondary schools were to reopen this week, the Sindh government postponed their reopening after Covid-19 cases started emerging in various educational institutions in Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas.