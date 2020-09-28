Share:

LAHORE -

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special committees headed by provincial ministers have been constituted to oversee the working of different provincial departments.

These special committees have been mandated to review the policy matters, initiatives and the budgeting issues of departments besides formulating recommendations to further improve their performance and service delivery.

The Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister has issued notifications in this regard.

The committee headed by the Senior Provincial Minister comprising Secretaries of Finance and P&D Departments, concerned Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members will review and submit its report about the performance of the five departments including Transport, Schools Education, Higher Education, Primary & Secondary Health and Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Departments. Similarly, the committee headed by the Provincial Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs comprising Addl Chief Secretary Home, IG, Secretaries of Finance, P&D, Law and Prosecution departments, SSP Law & Order CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and others will review the performance of seven departments including Police, Home, Prisons, Prosecution, Law, Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Mal and Cooperatives departments.

The committee headed by the Provincial Minister for Industries will conduct the performance audit of 5 departments including Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development, Mines & Minerals besides Labour & Human Resource departments. This committee will also review the performance audit of Environmental Protection and Energy departments.

Addl Chief Secretary Services Economy, Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit will be the part of this committee.

Another special committee headed by the Provincial Minister for Finance will look into the matters of Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Board of Revenue, Excise & Taxation, Communication & Works, Tourism and Archeology as well as Punjab Information Technology Departments. This committee includes Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members.

A special committee headed by the Provincial Minister for Agriculture will review the performance of Agriculture, Livestock & Dairy Development, Irrigation, Forests and Wildlife & Fisheries departments.

This Committee will consist of Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture, Secretaries of Finance and P&D departments, Additional/Deputy Secretary CM Office, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and other members.