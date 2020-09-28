Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority is following zero tolerance policy against encroachments in Islamabad. Vigorous action is consistently underway against encroachments along with the officials found negligent towards their duties. On Friday, Capital Development Authority suspended two officials of Enforcement Directorate including one inspector and one sub inspector found negligent towards their duties.

Mr. Babar Sohail, Inspector and Mr. Bilal Zafar, Sub Inspector, Enforcement Directorate were suspended after Chairman CDA took notice after receipt of information regarding recent emergence of encroachments in Chontra Village, Sector E-10. Show cause notices were also served to the suspended officials on same day.

Member Estate CDA accordingly convened a meeting of relevant formations of the Authority to oversee on-going anti-encroachment drive and chalk out a plan to further intensify the action. During the subject meeting, it was decided that a massive operation will be started against encroachments from Monday in Noorpoor Shahaan and Chontra Village areas. Following the decision, the concerned formations of CDA and ICT remained busy with demarcation of land in both Noorpoor Shahan and Chontra areas on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other side, Capital Development Authority continued with its operations against encroachments in Islamabad on Sunday. On Sunday, Enforcement Directorate carried out operations against encroachments in Sector G-7. During the said operation, the teams of Enforcement Directorate removed a large number of encroachments including construction material, cement, bricks, welding material and allied items.