ISLAMABAD - The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 5.60 per cent during the first two months of ongoing financial year (2020-21) as compare to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The country exported cement worth $44.540 million during July-August (2020-21) as against the exports of $42.149 million during July-August (2019-20), showing growth of 5.60 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of cement increased by 29.35 per cent by going up from 1,064,154 metric tonnes to 1,376,536 metric tonnes, according to the data. Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of cement increased by 28.93 per cent during the month of August 2020 as compared to the same month of last year. The exports of cement from the country during August 2020 were recorded at $21.585 million against the exports of $16.742 million in August 2019. On month-on-month basis, the exports of cement however decreased by 5.85 per cent during August 2020 as compared to the exports of $22.925 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed. The country trade deficit witnessed reduction of 8.32 per cent during the first two months current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year. The deficit during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at $3.382 billion against the deficit of $3.689 billion, the data revealed. During the period under review, the country’s exports registered negative growth of 4.27 per cent, by going down from $3.744 billion last year to $3.584 billion during the current year. On the other hand, the imports witnessed decreased of 6.28 per cent, from $7.433 billion last year to $6.966 billion this year.