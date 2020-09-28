Share:

karachi - A delegation of Chinese enterprises led by Consul General Li Bijian called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House yesterday and donated Rs. 25 million for relief of rain-affected people of the province.

According to Gwadar Pro, the delegation expressed profound grief on the losses of life and property and assured the chief minister that the Chinese government would also help the affected growers.

The chief minister appreciated the Chinese government for their support, recalling the Chinese aid and support in curbing the locust swarms and relief supplies during the 2010 and 2011 floods.

Meanwhile, China’s MCC Resources Development Company (MRDL) has said that it is committed to the welfare and social uplift of its employees in Pakistan.

“During its 18-year development, it has made contributions for Pakistan’s national exchequer, initiated the non-ferrous metal industry, cultivated skilled workers, provided accommodated about 1,700 Pakistani employees, supplied free electricity and water, education, health care to nearby residents,” an official of the MRDL told CEN yesterday.

She said that in the year 2020, which was hit hard by the outbreak of COVID-19, MRDL did a good job in both COVID-19 prevention and operational continuity.

It can resume operations, keep confirmed cases at zero within Saindak Project and help the local economy to recover in a strong and fast fashion, she explained.

She added that putting people’s lives first, MRDL has worked relentlessly in the battle against the pandemic and remained Zero Infection Case within the project.

The official mentioned that 30 years’ association with Saindak Project, MRDL employees view themselves as locals.

The company is executing the Saindak Copper-Gold Project that is the largest mining project in Pakistan.