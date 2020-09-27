Share:

LAHORE - Chughtai Lab on Sunday hosted the World Heart Day Cycle Rally, which started from Chughtai Lab Head Office and ended at Chughtai Medical Center Lalak Jan Chowk. The cycle rally started with a welcome note by Dr Aroosa Usman, Consultant Family Physician, Chughtai Lab. Dr Omar Chughtai, Director Chughtai Lab, also welcomed the guests at the cycling rally and emphasized on the importance of heart health and physical activities. Around 200 cyclists took part in the rally. The closing ceremony was held at Chughtai Medical Center Lalak Jan Chowk, where Dr Ahmad Muqeet, Consultant Cardiologist, talked about managing heart health and leading a physically active life. Dr Akhtar Sohail Chughtai, CEO Chughtai Lab, concluded the event with his vote of thanks to the audience. The audience appreciated the initiative by Chughtai Lab on taking steps to encourage people to stay healthy.