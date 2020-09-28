Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Sunday announced that the government would soon launch a campaign on ‘Clean Green Sweet Pakistan’ in order to enhance honey bee production capacity in the country.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that the discussion has been held in detail with officials of NAVTEC, Engineering Council, Arid Agriculture University and bee farming experts in this regard.

He said this campaign aimed at producing huge amount of honey, would be linked with billion tree tsunami tree plantation country-wide.

“We identified three plants included Whortleberry tree, Rubinia tree, and Russian Olive found in large amount in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and northern areas of Pakistan,” he said.

“We are making a complete plan to launch this campaign through forming a working group. Pilot group projects were also initiated in Mianwali ‘Kundia Forest’ where whortleberry farming is in full swing,” he said.

The wild honey existed at Kala Chitta range in Attock with a huge amount and known to be important exportable item.

“We are also focusing on its internationally branding and establishing a laboratory in private sector to provide certification besides ensuring its quality for international export,” he said.