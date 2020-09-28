Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Nooriabad.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister prayed for speedy recovery of injured. Usman Buzdar said that all sympathies of the Punjab government are with the families of the deceased and the injured and we are with the bereaved families in their time of trial.