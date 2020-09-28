Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday inaugurated the Tourism Punjab App on the World Tourism Day to promote tourism in the province. He also launched the DTS system for registration of the tourist operators.

In this connection, the Chief Minister chaired a high level meeting to review the steps taken for the promotion of tourism. The meeting was briefed about the salient features of Punjab Tourism App.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for Tourism Asif Mehmood, Chief Secretary, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation Punjab, Head of Special Monitoring Unit and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Usman Buzdar said that complete information about 511 tourist spots in Punjab has been provided through Punjab Tourism App as the citizens could now get online information and services related to tourism.

“This app is also helpful for providing the route of the tourist destination. Citizens can get benefit from the facilities being provided by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab online.

TDCP hotels can also be booked online. Citizens can download this app from Google Play Store”, he explained, adding that a DTS system app had been introduced for the tour operators who could now get online registration.

The Chief Minister has also directed to provide e-payment facility to the tourists. He said that ease was being provided to the people in every field of life by using the latest technology. “A comprehensive policy has been formulated for the promotion of tourism in the province. Punjab will be turned into the centre of tourism under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. It will generate new employment opportunities”, he said.