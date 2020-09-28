Share:

ISLAMABAD -- Federal Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) has planned to arrange two-day online international training course on ‘cultural heritage preservation’ for young professionals from October 1.

According to an official of DOAM, the event was being organised with an aim to enhance skills of Pakistani youth for the actual usage of 3D photogrammetry for the documentation of cultural heritage.

He said that young heritage professionals from Iran, Pakistan, Nepal and Cambodia would participate in the course being arranged with the support of Tokyo National Research Institute of Cultural Properties and Japanese Centre for South Asian Cultural Heritage.

The course would educate on how to gain knowledge on the basics of 3D measurement and data processing with photogrammetry.

He said that lectures would be delivered by Atsushi Noguchi (Director-cum-Secretary General, NPO-JCSACH) Japanese Centre for South Asian Cultural Heritage.

The curriculum of the course was designed for young heritage professionals with having basic knowledge on photogrammetry for documentation of cultural heritage.

He said that 3D Photogrammetry would be taught for creating ortho-images, measurements and 3D models by obtaining three-dimensional information about physical objects through digital photographs.