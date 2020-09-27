Share:

ISLAMABAD -: Pakistan is planning to send around 100,000 skilled workers to Kuwait aims at boosting its remittances, for which a formal request has been made with the authorities concerned in the gulf state, said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD). “A formal request to this effect has been forwarded to the authorities concerned in Kuwait and reply is still awaited,” a senior officer of the ministry told APP. Highlighting the ministry’s efforts for increased remittances in the country, he said Pakistan had great workforce potential in all trades and the government was exploring new avenues to create jobs for skilled manpower in different countries. He said the government had also stepped up efforts for early signing of a MOU between Pakistan and Kuwait for enhancing and streamlining Pakistani manpower export to the country. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on OPHRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari had recently held a meeting with Labour Minister of Kuwait on the sidelines of 5th Ministerial Session of ADD to discuss the issues faced by Pakistani workers and urged him to facilitate the Pakistani workers, he added.