Peshawar - Chairman All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement Haroon Sarabdayal on Sunday appreciated the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), saying his stance over Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) would paved the way for liberation of Muslims living in occupied valley.

Haroon Sarabdayal said that bold stance of the Prime Minister and his determination would help Kashmiri people to get right of self-determination.

“The speech of Prime Minister in UN General Assembly was passionate and powerful and reflected the true aspirations of the nation and Kashmiris, who are subjected to persecution and brutality by Indian occupied forces in Kashmir”, he said in an interview. The Indian government, he said, had become frantic and finding ways to hide embarrassment after the speech that was the embodiment of feeling of IIOJK Muslims.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had vociferously presented the case of people of IIOJK on every international forum and had exposed the flagrant violation of human rights by Indian armed forces. The dream of establishing peace in the region could not be materialised without settlement of Kashmir issue, he said.

He said the whole Pakistani nation had become proud by strength and commitment expressed by Prime Minister in General Assembly for Kashmiri brethren. He said that day was imminent when Muslims being persecuted by Modi cabal would achieve freedom from Indian yoke,

“Each and every citizen of Pakistan is thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for delivering a historic speech in UN General Assembly and projecting the case of Kashmir in a convincing way.

The speech has thwarted the attempt of Modi government to divert attention of world community from human rights violation in occupied Kashmir through media blackout,” he said.