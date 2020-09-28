Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has made his party upset with his statement and his rhetoric is being criticized from inside of his own party.

Talking to media yesterday, Senator Shibli Faraz said that Nawaz Sharif has made his party upset due to his recent rhetoric. Nawaz Sharif aims at launching a baseless movement, said Senator Shibli Faraz adding that Nawaz Sharif wants to make anarchy and chaos in the country.

The information minister said that Jati Umrah is under the shadow of despair and perplexity nowadays. He said that Opposition parties want to blackmail the government after taking pressure from NAB investigations.

He also added that the Opposition has also threatened to resign from the parliament with the sole objective to blackmail the government to avert NAB investigations.

After being failed to halt the FATF legislation, the Opposition now pressing the government with threats to come to roads, he added.

He also pointed out that the PTI government will convene by-elections in the constituencies, if Opposition tenders resignations. Opposition coining different tactics to dislodge the government, said Senator Shibli Faraz adding that failure will be the fate of the Opposition.

The information minister said economic indicators in the country are moving towards betterment with endeavours of the government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to eliminate corrupt elements. He also added that amid the prevailing scenario, the PM’s resolve against corrupt elements will further get stronger in the wake of the prevailing scenario.

The information minister also revealed that PML-N is constantly making bids for some sort of deal and making coordination at all sides for any possiblity of deal. Commenting on rumours about fractions of PML-N, the information minister said that the PML-N is going to shatter in various fronts including S and others.

He also added that there is some reality in predictions of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for division in PML-N. He said that Sharif family is facing differences with them.

The minister while commenting in a light note stated that PML-N restructuring is in full swing nowadays in Faisalabad. He said that PML-N has always done politics of vested interests and hypocrisy.

Revolutionary rhetoric of Nawaz Sharif is shallow and hypocrite, said the information minister and added that being a criminal and offender, it does not suit Nawaz Sharif to lecture on politics.

Shibli Faraz said that the noose was tightened on PML-N leadership due to NAB’s cases. He said that in this situation, the opposition was making efforts to blackmail the government and threatening to tender resignations from the assemblies.

“If they resign, the government will hold by-elections and get majority in the house which will also prove beneficial for legislation”, the minister added.