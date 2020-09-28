Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) has threatened to march towards the Chief Minister House and Sindh Assembly in Karachi if business hub of the country does not get its due rights, he said it during a massive show of street power on Sunday. Addressing the JI’s Huqooq e Karachi March at Shahra-e-Quaideen, attended by a large number of men and women, the party’s chief Siraj ul Haq said that Karachi was a mini Pakistan and any disturbance in it disrupted the entire country. “Since the Ayub era no one has given due rights to Karachi and whether it is a federal or provincial government, all of them had failed to serve the business hub of the country,” he said adding that the incumbent governments were also following the same footsteps. While raising reservation on the population census of Karachi, Siraj ul Haq said that despite announcements, the federal government was yet to recount five percent population from any census block. Give empowerment to local bodies system, rectify errors in population census and resolve water and electricity issues faced by the city, he said adding that people of Karachi had come on roads out alongside the JI for demanding their due rights.