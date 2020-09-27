Share:

LAHORE - Jobless departmental cricketers on Sunday staffed protest here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex and demanded PCB Patron-in-Chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan to reconsider his decision regarding departmental cricket. PM Imran Khan, who had played cricket for PIA, dismissed the departmental cricket teams to support the regional cricket. The cricketers and representatives of various cricket clubs led by SDCA Secretary Malik Faisal Khurshid staged a peaceful protest. They also demanded the CJP of taking suo moto notice of devastation of national cricket. They said if the departmental cricket isn’t restored, they will hold a sit-in protest in front of PCB headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium.