Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Ministers Ali Nawaz Awan and Member National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz visited the upcoming CDA projects of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass on Islamabad Highway on Sunday. Officers of Capital Development Authority (CDA) including Member Engineering were also present on the occasion.

Special Assistant to P.M Ali Nawaz Awan and Member National Assembly Raja Khurram Nawaz were briefed in detail about both projects. It was briefed that both projects on Islamabad Expressway are being initiated due to increasing traffic pressure and future requirements. Rs659 million will be spent on construction of Korang Bridge while Rs428 million will be spent on construction of PWD underpass. Both the projects will be completed by PSDP funding. PWD underpass will be completed in seven months while Korang Bridge will be completed in 15 months.

After detailed briefing, SAPM, Ali Nawaz Awan and Member National Assembly, Raja Khurram Nawaz visited the sites of upcoming projects and directed that keeping in view the significance of both projects, timely completion should be ensured. He further said that as traffic from GT Road and adjoining areas enters Islamabad through this road, early completion of both projects is vital. The construction of PWD underpass and Korang Bridge will create ease for commuters and will improve traffic flow.