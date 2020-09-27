Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan did not import gold during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2020-21), according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Last year, during July-August, Pakistan had imported 86 kilograms of gold worth $3.294 million, hence showing 100 per cent decrease in imports during the current year. Overall, the metal group imports during the first two months of the current year declined by 1.98 per cent by falling from imports of 685.642 million last year to $672.043 million during the current financial year. It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed reduction of 8.32 per cent during the first two months of current fiscal year as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.