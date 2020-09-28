Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it was deeply concerned on the deteriorating security situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region is reprehensible and most unfortunate, said a foreign ministry statement.

"This could compromise peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation," it added.

It also said that Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence. “We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions."