ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $25.030 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first month of current financial year 2020-21. This shows negative growth of 34.27 per cent as compared to $38.082 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of last fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the month under review, the personal travel services decreased by 34.19 per cent, from $37.622 million last year to $24.760 million during July 2020. Among these personal services, the exports of personal expenditure however witnessed increase of 50 per cent while the education related expenditure decreased by 20 per cent. In addition, the other personal services also dipped by 34.54 per cent, out of which travel and other travel services witnessed negative growth of 98.55 and 34.42 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the exports of business services decreased by 41.30 per cent, from $0.460 million to $0.270 million, the PBS data revealed. The country’s services trade deficit witnessed decline of 13.79 per cent during the first month of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The exports during July 2020 were recorded at $436.05 million against the exports of $459.99 million, showing decline of 5.20 per cent, according to latest data of PBS. The imports into the country also witnessed decline of 9.30 per cent by falling from $879.88 million in July 2019 to $798.05 million, the PBS data revealed. Based on the figures, the services trade deficit in July 2020 was recorded at $362 million against the deficit of $419.89 million in July 2019, showing decline of 13.79 per cent.