Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 9 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 310,841. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,466.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 566 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 136,017 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 99,219 in Punjab, 37,701 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,470 in Islamabad, 15,092 in Balochistan, 2,661 in Azad Kashmir and 3,681 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,492 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,231 in Punjab, 1,259 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 181 in Islamabad, 87 in GB and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,449,541 coronavirus tests and 28,887 in last 24 hours. 296,022 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 451 patients are in critical condition.