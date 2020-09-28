Share:

LAHORE - In the wake of Local Bodies’ elections to be held by the end of this year, Ch Parvez Elahi has nominated Khizer Hayat Gopang as candidate for the slot of Tehsil Nazim Alipur in district Muzaffargarh.

Gopang along with a delegation called on the Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and General Secretary Muslim League Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha here on Sunday.

The PML leader asked him to increase political contacts throughout the tehsil to win support for party candidates. The delegation included Mohammad Nawab Gopang, Kashid Hayat Gopang and Khalil Khan Jatoi.

Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan Muslim League will take part in the local polls from all over the Punjab.

He said that the Local Bodies System was the best system to solve peoples’ fundamental problems at their doorsteps.

He also slammed the PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif saying how he could be a well-wisher of the people when he had bad intentions against the country and its Army. “In the Local Bodies polls, our contest will be with those who have committed dacoity on the peoples’ rights for 10 years”, he said.