LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively presented sentiments of Muslims across the globe in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said the prime minister stressed addressing the rising Islamophobia in the societies, besides urging the need to resolve outstanding disputes, especially the Kashmir and Palestine issues. PM Khan, as a true statesman, spoke at length on various issues faced by the world and their solutions which have been hailed by the international leaders, adding that the premier underlined the need to overcome poverty, climate challenge and Islamophobia in the world.

The provincial information minister said the premier, during the UNGA address, also stressed the need to meet the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic challenge through collective global strategies after the world had been forced into an unprecedented unity to fight the virus. “As a true servant of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Prime Minister Imran Khan said the world will have to understand it that blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet could not be allowed under the garb of freedom of speech,” said the minister. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world to stop Islamophobia as a responsibility.

Chohan, to a question, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting the urgency of the Kashmir issue for the past many years, adding that he, once again, made the UNGA realise the importance of peaceful resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues to achieve the ideal of global peace. The information minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at the UNGA would be instrumental in ensuring peaceful resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues and mounting efforts to control Islamophobia across the globe.

“Like his first address at the platform of the UNGA, PM Khan, exposed the Indian state terrorism in the Indian occupied Kashmir,” he responded, adding that Indian Minister Sushma Swaraj had accused Pakistan of terrorism in 2016, but today, the world is aware of the terrorist face of India.

Under the fourth Geneva Convention, changing demographic structure of the occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir is a war crime and the UN is bound by its resolutions to hold a plebiscite and decide the fate of the Kashmiri people as per their aspirations, rather allowing military siege of millions of Kashmiri people.

Chohan, to another query, said Prime Minister Imran Khan told that Kashmir was a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia, and the UN Security Council must realise its responsibility of averting a war and play a similar role as it did in the case of East Timor.

About Imran Khan’s passion for peace, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a pacifist among the world leaders and, during his address to the UNGA, the premier highlighted Pakistan government’s efforts to avoid conflict in the regions despite provocations by RSS-led Indian government. He said the prime minister also talked of Pakistan’s role in peace efforts in Afghanistan. Chohan said Prime Minister Khan urged Secretary General UNGA to play his role in averting a war in the region.