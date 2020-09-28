Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that entire Muslim Ummah was feeling proud on Prime Imran Khan for raising their voice in the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).

In an interview, Kamran Bangash said that Prime Minister highlighted the Indian brutality in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The Indian delegate at the United Nations General Assembly session could not tolerate and staged walkout when Prime Minister Imran Khan began attacking India. He termed the walkout of Indian delegate as violation of diplomatic norms.

Bangash said that Imran Khan presented the case and strategy of smart lockdown against COVID-19 in a good manner to save the country from huge losses.

He said that Prime Minister deserved full credit and appreciation for highlighting the blasphemy issue in UNGA in a very bold and effective manner that’s why the entire Muslim Ummah feel proud of him.

He said the Prime Minister had exposed the brutalities, human rights violations and curfew in occupied Kashmir and Palestine which was proud for Pakistani nation.

He said Imran Khan had rightly informed the international community about all illegal actions taken by the Indian government after revoking special status of IIOJK.

Bangash said the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly appreciated by the all walks of life in the world for raising his voice on the plight of Kashmiri and Palestinian brethren, Islamophobia, COVID-19 and alleviation of poverty. He said that Imran Khan had proved that he was truly a global leader and an ambassador for Muslim Ummah.