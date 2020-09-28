Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had once again exposed atrocities of Indian forces being inflicted on innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

While commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s virtual address to (UNGA) on Sunday, he lauded PM Imran Khan for effectively highlighting longstanding Kashmir issue at international forum adding that this address would be remembered as strong voice on the issue. The Minister also hailed PM’s views on coronavirus, climate change and eradication of poverty. Mahmood ur Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address had proved that he (Imran Khan) was a visionary leader and not only the voice of entire Muslim Ummah but also the people of poor countries.