KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and leader of parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a brave leader who presented the stance of whole Muslim Ummah during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference. He was flanked by Hunaid Lakhani and other PTI leaders.

During PM speech at UNGA, he said that Imran talked about terrorism of India and highlighted the Kashmir Issue.

“He (PM) took a firm stand on the issue of Palestine. He spoke against the tactics of rich countries to safeguard money laundering,” he said.

Haleem Adil said before Imran Khan’s speech, no other Pakistani Prime Minister had shown such courage. He also raised the issue of the murder of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India by the terrorists of BJP. He said that Allama Iqbal had shown dream about such a brave leader like Imran Khan for Pakistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Company now demanded giving respect to vote, but when they were in power they gave respect only to currency note.

He said that the people remember Nawaz Sharif’s relations to Jindal and his gift of Sari to the mother of Modi. He said Nawaz Sharif was behaving like Altaf Hussain in London. He said media coverage to Nawaz Sharif would be banned like media coverage to Altaf Hussain. He said PML-N leaders during their meetings fought with one another.

He said Nawaz Sharif scandalized Benazir Bhutto and today Bilawal said that Nawaz Sharif would show them the way. He said Nawaz Sharif was promoted by Ziaul Haq and today the party of Bilawal by following Nawaz Sharif had become a residue of Ziaul Haq. He said it was the right of opposition to start a campaign.

He said Sindh after the 18th amendment was getting full funding from the federal government through NFC Award, but sadly Sindh government was not assisting the people of Sindh. He reminded CM Murad Shah that NDMA was also a part of federal department which had sent huge relief goods to Sindh. He said he personally had visited Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sujawal and Golarchi but saw nowhere the aid and assistance by Sindh government.

He said the areas of Daur, Khipro, Sindhri, Hussain Bux Marri, Mirwah, Jhudo, Mirpurkhas City, Umerkot, Samaro, Pithoro and others were still submerged in stagnant rain and floodwater and a large number of people had already become displaced. He asked why the Sindh government had not reached to these areas so far. He said every year Federal government gave billions of rupees to Sindh government.