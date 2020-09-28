Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Sunday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts for enhancing country’s image in the comity of nations.

While commenting on PM’s virtual address to UN General Assembly, he said that Imran Khan’s address was a reflection of aspirations of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Pakistanis. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again boldly raised the Kashmir issue adding that India had suffered humiliation at international level. Aleem Khan said that the support of Turkey and other countries on Kashmir issue was a good omen for Pakistan.

Country’s stance on important national issues was presented efficiently, he added.

PM reflected Pakistanis’ sentiments at UNGA

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) truly reflected sentiments of people of Pakistan. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that it was Imran Khan who vehemently presented the case of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) at every international forum to expose the human rights violations by Indian armed forces in the disputed region. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan talked of the problems facing the world and their solution in a substantive and vigorous way.

Prime Minister underlined the need for alleviating poverty, climate change and containment of Islamophobia, he added.

The premier also talked of peaceful resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues for lasting peace in the world.

Ejaz Alam said that the premier also exposed India’s state rowdyism in Kashmir.

The world is all praise for Imran Khan over his strategy against COVID-19 and revival of economy.

He remarked that Imran Khan was leader not only of Pakistan but of the entire region.

PM courageously presents Kashmir issue at UNGA: MNA

Prime Minister Imran Khan courageously presented the Kashmir and Palestine issues in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was said by MNA Brigadier (retired), Rahat Amanullah while giving his views to mediamen here on Sunday about the prime minister’s speech at the UNGA.

He said that these two issues were big threat to the world peace, which could push the world to a war any time.

“Especially when there are Modi type leaders in the world,” he added.

He said that Indian rulers had illegally occupied Kashmir without knowing the will and aspirations of Kashmiris and violated the rulings and resolutions of the UN in this case.

He said that the PM was the real voice of Muslims residing across the globe.

Rahat said that the PM also exposed double standards of some countries as these countries remained silent on the issues of Muslims which he termed a hypocrisy.

He said Imran Khan like leaders are a blessing of Allah for the nation which has the potential to present any case strongly before the world and the leaders of the world listen to him as well as support him in several issues.

He hoped the country would visibly progress under the leadership of Imran Khan.