Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to reach Peshawar on a day-long visit today to hold key meetings.

He will preside over a high level meeting in Governor House Peshawar.

The meeting will discuss Rapid Bus Transit Service, development projects and performance of provincial ministers. Imran Khan will also meet the parliamentarians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister will also visit district Mohmand to inaugurate Ghalani-Mamad Ghat Road in the district.