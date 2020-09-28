Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Governors of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday decided to return back all Shemza’s paintings, considering her right owner to have all her paintings. The decision was made after detailed discussion and inputs from quarters concerned on the matter of returning the Shemza’s paintings. Under the supervision of the Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mehmood, the Board was constituted including DG PNCA Fauzia Shahid and credible artists and literary figures from all arts and from every province of the country. There were also 20 outstanding experts of culture and arts including Shahid Mehmood Nadeem, Naeem Pasha, Asma Khan, Mansoor Rahi, Parveen Malik, Amjad Islam Amjad, Deepak Perwani, Samina Peerzada, Farhan Bogra, Abdulla Baloch, Zaid Bashir, Tina Sani, Taqi Akhundzada, Ghazala Rehman, Rashid Rana, Akram Dost, Ahmad Shah, Muniza Hashmi, and 8 ex-officio members from different government departments like PTV, PBC, MOFA and Heritage Division, the administrative Ministry.