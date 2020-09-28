Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 35,701.468 million.

These schemes were approved in the 8th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman P&D Board Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Mr Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Chairman P&D Board, emphasised on the importance of health initiatives in development portfolio of the province. He also reiterated that health projects should be prioritised to deter the existing health crisis in Punjab.

The approved development schemes included as Establishment of Hospital Waste Management System in Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 137.327 million, Establishment of 250 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital, Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 5173.530 million,

Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College in District Layyah at the cost of Rs. 5747.790 million,

Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital and Nursing College in District Rajanpur at the cost of Rs. 8722.370 million, Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn & Child Health (IRMNCH) & Nutrition Program (Phase-III) at the cost of Rs. 6420.451 million and Punjab Rogar Programme at the cost of Rs. 9500.00 million.