ABBOTTABAD - Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Sunday said that provincial government would take strict action against the concerned persons found guilty in 9 people’s eyesight lost case at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC).

He expressed these views while distributing relief cheques of Rs.9 million amongst victims here at DC office.

He said, “We have fulfilled our promise by providing relief to those who lost their eye sights during treatment at AMC couple of months ago and after receiving the second lab report, if doctors, paramedical staff and medicine company would be found guilty they would be dealt with iron hands to provide justices to the masses.”

The KP speaker said after receiving investigation report he would submit it to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister to bring the accused before the court and provide justice to the affected persons.

Mushtaq Ghani revealed that in the past, there was no proper medical system working for the people in KP. He said the PTI government introduced the MTI system which worked on one line budget independently and the system was implemented in all medical teaching institutes of the province to provide batter medical facilities to the masses.

He said it was responsibility of the doctors to follow suggestions of the Board of Governors (BoD) and MTI. “We are also working on bringing improvement in BoD,” he added.

He disclosed that during initial investigation it was revealed that doctors did not follow SOPs during treatment of the eye patient which caused the eyesight loss of nine people.