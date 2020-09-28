Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the deserving minority students to submit applications for scholarships before October 19.

Orphans, destitute, handicapped and poor students belonging to minority communities, having good educational record, were eligible for scholarships for the financial year, 2020-21, a ministry official said on Sunday.

The primary to professional level minority students working at various government institutions can submit their applications to the ministry’s office located at Green Trust Tower, Eighth Storey, Blue Area, Islamabad.

According to the criteria, regular students of Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and other communities, of government institutions, having obtained at least 50 percent marks in their last annual examinations, were eligible for the scholarships.

Also, the monthly income of parent/guardian of school level applicants must not exceed Rs35,000 per month. Students of private institutes are not eligible for scholarships, according to the criterion.

The heads of educational institutions of the applicants have been directed to forward the applications after checking the veracity of documents of the guardian/parent of the student.

The attested marks sheet, progress report must be attached with the application form. In case of semester system attested copies of marks sheet of the last two semesters and father/guardian’s parent original income certificate.

Mark sheet on plain paper would be rejected.

The applications must be submitted on new prescribed performa, duly supported with attested copies of the last examination.

An attested copy of the school progress report, last two annual marks sheets and original income certificate of the father or guardian of the applicant must be submitted along with the application.

The heads have been directed to make a list of the applicants after appending the covering letter. Only the applications received through educational institutions concerned shall be considered.

The students already getting scholarship from any other source would not be eligible for submitting applications.

The students must attach attested copies of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) or form B, email address, phone number.

Students on the application forms could be downloaded from www.mora.org.pk.

Students, parents and guardians have been directed to submit their contact numbers or email address along with the application for future correspondence. The application forms received before advertisement and after closing date shall not be considered.