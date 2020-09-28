Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Sunday termed PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry's act to harass a female MNA of his own party as “shameful and condemnable.”

While addressing a press conference, he said that Talal Chaudhry had bowed the head of the Muslim League with embarrassment and the whole of politics. Chaudhry had now started harassing his party’s female lawmakers, he said.

“Secret Political meetings at night usually result in injuries,” he said adding, “I have seen such kind of political meeting for the first time taking place late at night.” The Punjab government had formed a committee to investigate the incident which had started probing the matter, he added.

He said that all the footage of Talal Chaudhry was taken inside the house of a female lawmaker. The police received calls on 15 from both sides, the minister pointed out. He said that Talal Chaudhry held a rally in Faisalabad four years ago and made the worst gestures about Imran Khan. "Maryam Safdar applauded Talal by calling him at Prime Minister’s House. Maryam Safdar used to do appreciate him in her daily meetings. Now let’s see when Maryam Nawaz expels Talal Chaudhry from PML-N," he added.

50 PML-N MPAs are angry since Nawaz’s against institutions

The minister said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement against the institutions had triggered anger among the party workers. "I pay tributes to Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri who disagreed with Nawaz Sharif's anti-judiciary, anti-establishment and pro-India policy," he said.

Chohan said that 50 PML-N MPAs were also angry against its leadership over the speech against the institutions. Criticising JUI (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the Maulana had the property all over the country adding his vote bank was in only three districts. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would have to face the accountability process.

He said that NAB was conducting a massive investigation against the JUI (F) leader.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar decided that cases of harassment of women would be looked into by the Information Department itself.