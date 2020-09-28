Share:

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto to stop hiding behind the victimization card as the true sufferers of PPP’s crimes were the people of Pakistan especially of Sindh, who had been looted for decades.

He tweeted that there were NAB references against Asif Ali Zardari, your (Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s) father.

The 265K appeals of Zardari had already been turned down by the courts and he was avoiding due course of law.

“Charges against Zardari can’t be listed down right now.”

“When the special assistants and advisors of Sindh government will make their assets details public as announced by the federal government aides, and now it was the turn of Sindh government to follow the federal government’s advisors and special assistants,” he added.