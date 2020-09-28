Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan has said that establishment of a new small industrial estate has been approved to usher economic uplift in the province and funds for this purpose would be released soon.

Talking to a representative delegation of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) Employees Union, he said a board level committee had been constituted for the development of wood sector that would prepare recommendations for the development of the sector soon.

Abdul Karim Khan assured the delegation that their additional grievances would also be addressed as the management of the board was already working for the purpose.

On the occasion, president SIDB Employees Union, Sahibzada Naseem Khan paid tributes to members of the BoD and management for approving revolutionary steps. He expressed the hope that the BOD would also plan for the housing society of the employees.

He said that SIDB was an autonomous body that received no grant from government, but it still growing and was on the path of progress and development.