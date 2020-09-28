Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab police on Sunday visited a private hospital in Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority to ‘record the statement’ of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry but found his room empty.

A police officer said that a police team was sent to the hospital since Talal was being treated there. According to the official, the hospital staff told the police that Talal had already been discharged from the hospital.

ASP Abdul Khaliq told reporters said that police were trying to contact the PML-N leader to “record his statement as soon as possible.”

Talal Chaudhry was reportedly injured in an incident that occurred near the residence of PML-N MNA Ayesha Rajab in Faisalabad on Saturday night. Both the parties contacted the local police and sough help following a brawl. But, no party filed any application with the police so far. Reportedly, the PML-N firebrand speaker was rushed to a private hospital in Lahore after his arm got fractured during street fight in Faisalabad.