Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department on Sunday celebrated World Tourism Day amid spectacular tourism events at Khanpur Dam in Haripur district.

Special tourism, sports and cultural events were held in different districts and tourists places in KP in connection with world tourism day.

An impressive festival was held at Khanpur Dam in connection with the day where special programmes like paragliding, para motor flying, drone flying, family boating, magical show for children, traditional food and musical events besides others cultural events were organized for families, nature lovers and tourists.

Colours of Galiyat event was held at Hazara division under the aegis of Galiyat Development Authority in which over 70 students of National College of Arts, Lahore participated and made special paintings at different places on Baryan Road to make it attractive.

Addressing a function at Khanpur, Secretary Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archeology, Museum and Youth Affairs, Abid Majeed said that restoration of tourism and holding of tourism related activities at new places was the top most priority of Khyber Pakthunkhwa government.

He said efforts were underway to bring all new tourists sites at national mainstream through public private partnership at every district of the province.

Under KITE project, he said MOU had been signed for identification of archaeological sites and installations of 540 signboards in 10 districts for awareness of masses whereas work on installation of 83 signboards at Mardan and work on 20 information signboards at Takht Bhai was underway.

He said the KP government had taken various steps regarding installation of machinery for disposal of solid waste at three different places, establishment of Rescue 1122 stations at Galiyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kumrat, Kalash and procurement of emergency equipment besides others measures for promotion of tourism.

He said a five-day Eagle Camp 2020 titled ‘Parwaaz Janoon’ in connection with World Tourism Day was held at Kalam where 100 students participated from across the country aimed at to create awareness about historical sites in Swat.

Similarly, study tours for students of different schools and colleges to Peshawar Museum were arranged in connection with World Tourism Day. The students were provided information about ancient sculptures, statues, artifacts and monuments.

Principal Secretary to the KP Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Director General Culture and Tourism Authority KP Capt. (Retd) Kamran Ahmed Afridi and others officials were also present on the occasion.