FAISALABAD - A youth was shot dead over an old enmity here in the limits of Mansoorabad police station on Sunday. Police said that Muhammad Atif, resident of Chak No 203-RB Malikpur, had an enmity with Dogar group. In a fit of anger, Sunny Dogar, Javaid Dogar, Maula Dogar and others allegedly shot and injured Atif. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Case has been registered against six accused while further investigation was underway till the filing of this report.