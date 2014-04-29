SIALKOT - Engineering Development Board (EDB) has complied a directory,first of its kind,that contains profiles of 150 leading engineering goods exporters from almost all the sub-sectors.Sources in EDB told APP here Monday that the directory was being circulated to foreign diplomatic missions,Pakistans mission aboard, foreign chambers of commerce and industries,associations and all the relevant organizations engaged in promoting and enhancing exports. The directory would be useful for enhancing scope of trade activities, business development and networking between local engineering industry and international organizations, sources added.