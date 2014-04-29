LAHORE (PR): Nestlé has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of the Nestle Healthy Kids (NHK) programme with the Trust for Education and Development of Deserving Students (TEDDS), which educates around 5,000 students.

Pakistan is one of the three countries where half of the world’s malnourished children are found. According to the National Nutrition Survey 2011, stunting and malnutrition is widely prevalent in Pakistan. These are caused by a combination of dietary deficiencies and poor child health and nutrition.

A Nestlé global initiative, Nestlé Healthy Kids (NHK) programme, aims to enhance school children’s – aged 6 to 16 – knowledge about nutrition and health and promote physical activity. It was started in Pakistan in 2010. The programme has reached 50,000 children in suburban and urban areas of the country and trained 120 teachers on nutrition through partnership with CARE Foundation and Silver Oaks.