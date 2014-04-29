TOBA TEK SINGH- A woman along with her minor son was allegedly abducted from her house in Chak 286/GB here on Monday. Complainant Munir told the Rajana Police that his daughter-in-law (R) was alone at home when accused Mohsin along with his four accomplices barged into the house. They bundled her along with her minor son into a car and drove off to undisclosed location. The police have started investigation with no arrest so far.
Woman, minor son abducted in Toba
