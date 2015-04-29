LAHORE: Honorary Consulate of Russian Federation in Lahore on Tuesday celebrated 70th Victory Day in Great Patriotic War against Fascism here at a local hotel.

Ambassador of Russian Federation in Pakistan, Mr Alexey Dedov was the chief guest on the occasion. Speakers in their speeches highlighted the sacrifices of Russian soldiers who laid their lives not only to protect their motherland from Nazi onslaught but also saved the world from Hitler’s fascism. –Staff Reporter

Former Foreign Mininster Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri, noted lawyer S.M Zafar, Lt. Gen. (Retd) Salahuddin Satti, Honorary Consul of Russian Federation, Mr Habib Ahmad, Amjad Islam Amjad and Dr Ashraf Nizami spoke about different aspects of Pak-Russia relations over the years.









