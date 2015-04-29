LAHORE - The University of Central Punjab held its 17th Convocation at Expo Center in a graceful ceremony on Tuesday.

UCP Chairman Board of Governors Mian Amer Mahmood was the chief guest while Prof Dr Nizamuddin, founder Chairman of newly established Punjab Higher Education Commission, and Mr Liu Dianfeng, Chairman and CEO of China Mobile Pakistan Limited Zong were the guests of honour.

A total number of 593 young men and women received their degrees.

Mr Liu Dianfeng, in his address, congratulated the graduating students and said education is the key factor in the development of a country. “Youth is a revolutionary force, which if guided in the right direction can make a difference and bring the country on the path of development,” he added.

Dr Nizamuddin, in his address, also congratulated the passing-out students. However, he regretted the progress made in higher education is only 8% which places Pakistan at the bottom of the SAARC countries. “We need to revamp our education system. Focus should be on developing skills and provide technical education,” he stressed, adding that the technology institutes should be set up in colleges to impart skills into the youth.

He appealed to the students that they should love Pakistan, build and invest in it. This spirit of patriotism would lead the country to development path, he added.

Earlier, Pro-Rector, University of Central Punjab Dr Zafarullah in his welcome address congratulated Prof Dr Nizamuddin on his appointment as founder Chairman of newly established Punjab Higher Education Commission. He hoped that Nizamuddin, being an eminent scholar and educationist, would further strengthen the commission and would play a pivotal role in the promotion of education and raising the standards and quality of higher education.

He also welcomed Mr Liu Dianfeng and said that his presence was great a source of encouragement for young graduates.

At the end of the ceremony, an MOUU was signed between UCP and Zong for training and development collaboration. Pro-Rector Dr Zafarullah and Mr Liu Dianfeng signed the MOU.