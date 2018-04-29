Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan People’s Party Monday lashed out at PML-F leader Pir Pagara for criticising provincial government over lack of development in Larkana.

These views were expressed by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and provincial minister Manzoor Wasan.

Khuhro said that every party has the right to criticise others but a campaign is being launched to defame Larkana city.

“The criticism from Pir Pagara against development in Larkana was against the progress of the people of the district,” he said and regretted that the PML-F chief should not attack party leaderships and should know that PPP had stood against the dictatorships and would give a befitting response to criticism against its leadership.

He said that the PML-F leadership should be made accountable for selling precious land to a gas company on minimal prices. “People of the province know that their criticism against PPP has no substance,” he said.

Khuhro informed that Rs 41 billion were earmarked for Larkana and Qambar Shahdadkot in 10 years of which Rs35 billion were spent on different schemes.

“As many as Rs 28 billion were earmarked for construction of inter-city roads in Larkana-Qambar Shahdadkot, Rs 8 billion for Khairpur-Larkana Bridge and Rs 2 billion for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University,” he informed and added that they would work for the development of the province and would respond to any criticism from Pir Pagara.

He said that PPP would emerge victorious from the province and those who had to prepare for four months to hold a public gathering will know their status in the provincial politics I upcoming polls.

Responding to Mehar family’s decision to quit PPP, Senior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Khuhro said that Sardar Ali Gohar Mehar jumps his political alliances often and the people of Ghotki, where Mehar’s have their influence, have given their decision in PPP favour in PS-07 by-elections.

The PPP Sindh president, however, rejected that Makhdoom family is quitting PPP and said that although Ali Gohar had met Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman but he had not given any hint of leaving party and is therefore standing alongside PPP.

Qaim Ali Shah said that PML-F had always used the support of dictators and back doors to come into power and only criticizes PPP to show them as the opponents of PPP in the province.