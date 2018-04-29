Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to shift all oil tankers from Karachi to Zulfiqarabad within 15 days.

The SC Karachi registry conducted hearing of the case regarding the petition of oil tankers parking in Sheerin Jinnah Colony here on Saturday.

The SC while expressed resentment over entry of the tankers in the city. “City government of Karachi trembles like a piece of paper. We will not let the oil tankers to enter the city,” said Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

The lawyer of KMC told the court on this occasion that Zulfiqarabad oil terminal had been constructed completely but the owners of oil tankers were not ready to go to Zulfiqarabad.

Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked that is government not having any will? Throw the oil tankers out of the city through police.

If they do not want to work then oil companies should stop supplying them oil. “We are having an option of China. If they do not want to work, they may not,” he added.

The court inquired while hearing that should we get place diamonds on Zulfiqarabad oil terminal for them or should we get construct palaces for the owners of oil tankers ?

Court remarked that oil tankers should shift to Zulfiqarabad within a week on their own otherwise they will be expelled out of the city through Rangers and police.

Oil tankers owners told the court that we are ready to move to Zulfiqarabad.

The court remarked that if they do not work than we will say government of Pakistan to talk with China in connection with oil tankers . We will direct the government to go for contract with China for oil tankers , court held.

Court has ordered all oil tankers owners to shift their oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad within 15 days.